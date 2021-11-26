UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Dealers Call Off Strike After Consensus With Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Petroleum dealers call off strike after consensus with government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The petroleum dealers Thursday called of strike after a consensus reached with the government agreeing for enhancement of 99 paisas in the existing margin of petrol (Rs 3.91/liter) and 83 paisas in the existing margin of HSD (Rs3.30/liter).

According to an Ministry of Energy's press release, multiple consultation sessions were held, in the background of revision of margins of petroleum products, with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association led by Chairman Abdul Sami Khan.

"Resultantly, the Dealers' Association has called off its strike," it added.

It said that the proposal for 25 percent increase in the margin of dealers will cover all delays in the revision of margin in the past and would also help dealers in mitigating the impact of inflation.

The Petroleum Division has assured that it will put all its endeavors to defend the said proposal of 25 percent increase in the existing margin before the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet and the Federal Cabinet so that this historic relief to the Petroleum Dealers in the shape of sizeable enhancement in their margins becomes a reality.

"All parties clearly understand that passing on the extra costs to the general public/ consumers of petroleum products is not viable," the ministry said.

However, the Petroleum Division assured the Dealers Association that after 6 months (during June, 2022) margins will be readjusted according to the level of inflation prevalent at the time.

The Dealers Association suggested that in the subsequent adjustment (during June, 2022) the margins may be fixed in percentage terms and Petroleum Division will put its best efforts to obtain approval of the competent forum, for revision of dealers' margin up to 4.40 percent of the selling price excluding dealers' margin.

While agreeing with the proposal of Dealers Association in principle, the Division will make best efforts to get it approved through the competent forum.

This arrangement of enhancing margin presently by 25 percent and subsequent readjustment after 6 months will ensure safety and security of the business of the Petroleum Dealers without passing the extra burden to the general public.

Both parties agreed to work mutually for the betterment of the country, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Business Price Sami Khan May June All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - ..

Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - Acting Russian Emergencies Min ..

8 minutes ago
 EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

EU ministers back bloc's Big Tech clampdown

8 minutes ago
 Science exhibition held at University of Agricultu ..

Science exhibition held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

Director Zoo Khalid Hashmi suspended

8 minutes ago
 KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach Vi ..

KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park on Nov 26

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.