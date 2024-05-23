Open Menu

PFA Discards 3,000 Litres Of Substandard Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PFA discards 3,000 litres of substandard milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against contaminated milk in the city areas.

According to a PFA spokesman, dairy safety teams while inspecting milk carrier vehicles at the Motorway, Thallian Interchange, checked 46 vehicles and recovered 3,000 litres of milk lacking fat and nutrients.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 141,000 on nine milk carrier vehicles for supplying unhygienic milk to the residents.

He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.

Related Topics

Punjab Motorway Facebook Fine Vehicles Fat

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

19 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

19 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan