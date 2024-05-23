PFA discards 3,000 litres of substandard milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against contaminated milk in the city areas.

According to a PFA spokesman, dairy safety teams while inspecting milk carrier vehicles at the Motorway, Thallian Interchange, checked 46 vehicles and recovered 3,000 litres of milk lacking fat and nutrients.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 141,000 on nine milk carrier vehicles for supplying unhygienic milk to the residents.

He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.