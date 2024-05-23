PFA Discards 3,000 Litres Of Substandard Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against contaminated milk in the city areas.
According to a PFA spokesman, dairy safety teams while inspecting milk carrier vehicles at the Motorway, Thallian Interchange, checked 46 vehicles and recovered 3,000 litres of milk lacking fat and nutrients.
The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 141,000 on nine milk carrier vehicles for supplying unhygienic milk to the residents.
He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health experts call for adopting protective measures to beat heatwave7 minutes ago
-
Information Department plays role of bridge between journalists, administration: Moosa Gondal16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on development projects16 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest notorious forger, recover fake identity cards17 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 35th management course visits DIG Hazara office26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for arrangements to establish cattle sale points37 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident47 minutes ago
-
'DI Khan will be a model city for clean drainage and clean water supply': Tehsil Mayor56 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to highlight steps against women harassment56 minutes ago
-
DC for implementing directives of CM Punjab56 minutes ago
-
DC reviews tax collection, performance of revenue officers57 minutes ago
-
Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Biodiversity Day57 minutes ago