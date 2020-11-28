PFA disposes of 79,630 liter chemically contaminated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams on Friday disposed of 79,630 liter chemically contaminated milk while carrying out an operation to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams on Friday disposed of 79,630 liter chemically contaminated milk while carrying out an operation to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in the provincial metropolis.

PFA Director General Rifaqat Ali said that teams have disposed of 1990.75 maunds impure milk over failed milk samples during the test at screening pickets at the entry and exit points of Lahore. He said that the teams examined totaled 401,740 litre milk loaded on 272 milk-supply vehicles. The teams examined 37 vehicles at Thokar Niaz Baig, 49 Sundar, 40 Sagiyan Bridge, 36 Gajjumatta, 21 Babu Sabu, 21 Ada Plot and 68 vehicles on other points.

He said that milk was disposed of on a low level of LR, the addition of urea and adulteration of water, adding that it is a serious crime to mix water and toxic chemical in milk to increase the milk quantity. He maintained that milk-supply vehicles cannot enter the Lahore premises without checking of milk.

The DG said that the authority is utilizing all available resources and taking strict action against milk adulteration to control their wicked practice.