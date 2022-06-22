UrduPoint.com

PFA Stops Production Of Bakery For Using Rotten Eggs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 08:15 PM

PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eggs

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production of Naeem Bakers here at Band road and got lodged an FIR against the food business operator besides discarding 130kg of unwholesome bakery items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production of Naeem Bakers here at Band road and got lodged an FIR against the food business operator besides discarding 130kg of unwholesome bakery items.

According to PFA spokesperson here on Wednesday, the authority took action against the bakery for using rotten eggs in the preparation of bakery items and failing to meet the food safety standards.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that raiding team found use of loose colours, rotten eggs and expired chemicals in the bakery products.

He said that substandard cake rusk, bread and cakes prepared with rotten eggs were to be supplied in the suburb areas of the city.

He further said that the food safety team also witnessed usage of rusty vessels, presence of insects on sweets and fungus layers on shelves.

The DG PFA said that consumption of food prepared with prohibited and expired ingredients is harmful to human health, adding that citizens should choose nutritious foods in their daily diet to maintain good health.

He urged people to watch the "Ghiza Ki Baat" programme on PFA's Facebook page for more information on healthy and nutritious foods.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Facebook Road FIR

Recent Stories

Technical training for visually impaired vital for ..

Technical training for visually impaired vital for their rehabilitation: Pirzada ..

1 minute ago
 1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1 minute ago
 KP CM formally launches E-summary system

KP CM formally launches E-summary system

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

2 minutes ago
 'Emotional Independence of Muslim Women discussed ..

'Emotional Independence of Muslim Women discussed in FJWU's seminar

2 minutes ago
 Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zea ..

Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zealand finale

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.