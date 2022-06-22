PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eggs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production of Naeem Bakers here at Band road and got lodged an FIR against the food business operator besides discarding 130kg of unwholesome bakery items.

According to PFA spokesperson here on Wednesday, the authority took action against the bakery for using rotten eggs in the preparation of bakery items and failing to meet the food safety standards.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that raiding team found use of loose colours, rotten eggs and expired chemicals in the bakery products.

He said that substandard cake rusk, bread and cakes prepared with rotten eggs were to be supplied in the suburb areas of the city.

He further said that the food safety team also witnessed usage of rusty vessels, presence of insects on sweets and fungus layers on shelves.

The DG PFA said that consumption of food prepared with prohibited and expired ingredients is harmful to human health, adding that citizens should choose nutritious foods in their daily diet to maintain good health.

He urged people to watch the "Ghiza Ki Baat" programme on PFA's Facebook page for more information on healthy and nutritious foods.