PFA unearths fake beverages unit, confiscates 2,043 ltrs fizzy drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands while confiscating thousands of litres of substandard fizzy drinks and machinery during a raid on a house in Kamoke.

Director General of PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here on Sunday that acting on a clue by PFA vigilance cell, the operation was conducted under the supervision of deputy director operation and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed.

He added that PFA also registered a case against the manufacturer on account of adulteration and forgery.

He said that the food authority rooted out the fake beverages unit after confiscating 2,043 litres beverages; 1,000 empty bottles, filling plant, gas cylinder, artificial flavours, packing material, lids and fake labelling.

Raja Jahangir said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money. The raiding team also found the contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks, he said.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that fake beverages were to be supplied to different small shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action in the holy month of Ramadan.

The DG said that use of spurious drinks prepared without formula was grave a health risk and cause fatal diseases, adding that it's compulsory for any food business operator to comply with Punjab Pure Food Regulations. People should adopt nutritious food on a daily basis to keep themselves healthy and energetic, he advised.