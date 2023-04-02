UrduPoint.com

PFA Unearths Fake Beverages Unit, Confiscates 2,043 Ltrs Fizzy Drinks

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PFA unearths fake beverages unit, confiscates 2,043 ltrs fizzy drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands while confiscating thousands of litres of substandard fizzy drinks and machinery during a raid on a house in Kamoke.

Director General of PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here on Sunday that acting on a clue by PFA vigilance cell, the operation was conducted under the supervision of deputy director operation and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed.

He added that PFA also registered a case against the manufacturer on account of adulteration and forgery.

He said that the food authority rooted out the fake beverages unit after confiscating 2,043 litres beverages; 1,000 empty bottles, filling plant, gas cylinder, artificial flavours, packing material, lids and fake labelling.

Raja Jahangir said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money. The raiding team also found the contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks, he said.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that fake beverages were to be supplied to different small shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action in the holy month of Ramadan.

The DG said that use of spurious drinks prepared without formula was grave a health risk and cause fatal diseases, adding that it's compulsory for any food business operator to comply with Punjab Pure Food Regulations. People should adopt nutritious food on a daily basis to keep themselves healthy and energetic, he advised.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Water Marriage Kamoke Money Gas Sunday Media Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

5 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.