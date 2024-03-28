PFA wasted 200 kg substandard gram flour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority seized and wasted 200 kg substandard grain flour after conducting raid at Jhang road here.

According to spokesman, the food safety team inspected multiple food distribution points particularly those of supplying material used for frying goods in current month of Ramazan .

Upon checking, it was discovered the whole lot of the grain flour, some 200 kg in quantity being stored in the distribution center as substandard that caused detrimental effect for the health.

Following the recovery, the owner was fined Rs. 20,000 at the spot with the material wasted concurrently.

The PFA official, Muhammad Asim Javed warned in this regard that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of people. He asked the masses to inform the food authority about any sort of impurity or adulteration found in their surrounding so that it could be removed timely.