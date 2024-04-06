PHA organizes plantation ceremony at Govt Millia Islamia High School

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi in collaboration with ‘Shehersaaz Trust’ here on Saturday organized a plantation ceremony in connection with Plant for Pakistan, plantation drive at Govt Millia Islamia High School

Director, Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, CCO Shehersaaz Trust, Ms. Almas Shakoor, Principal School, Ziaullah Abbasi along with school children and other participants planted saplings on the occasion.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, was making all-out efforts to make the ongoing plantation drive a success.

PHA had established green points in different city areas and also distributed thousands of plants free of charge among the citizens under plantation drive 2024.

Saplings were also being planted in different open areas, parks and green belts under the plantation campaign 2024, she said adding, all available resources would be utilized to make the plantation campaign a success.