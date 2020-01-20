PHA to make Clean & Green campaign successful: DG

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Monday said that stern action would be taken against those creating hurdles to the Clean & Green campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Monday said that stern action would be taken against those creating hurdles to the Clean & Green campaign.

Chairing a meeting here at his office, he said that it was illegal to damage the trees and plants.

He directed the authorities concerned to take action against those involved in tree wood theft.

During the meeting, the PHA officials said that security guards were performing their duty efficiently as they had detained two persons -- Waris Ali and Muhammad Ramzan -- who were attempting to steal woods from Canal Road Sunday night. PHA Project Director Javed Hamid got registered an FIR against them.