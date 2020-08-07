PHA to plant miyawaki forest at 51 areas of city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to plant Miyawaki forest at 51 areas of the provincial capital and the plantation task would be completed till the end of this year

This was stated by PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed during a meeting with a delegation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) led by Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood here on Friday.

He said that miyawaki forest would also be planted in the UET in collaboration with University, adding that greenery and plants were pivotal for human survivor.

He maintained that flowers saplings and trees would help reduce environmental pollution. He added practical steps were being taken to make the city more attractive.

Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood said that every citizen has to fulfill his national obligation by planting his own tree. He maintained that tree plantation was imperative for environment protection.

The UET delegation also visited PHA headquarters and met with the PHA officials. The delegation appreciated the services of PHAand admired the steps taken by the Authority to make city cleanand green.