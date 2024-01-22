Phase 3 Of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' Program Underway
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the officers and staff of the Department of Local Government and Community Development should play their role in making the "Ab Gao Chamkenge" drive successful.
He was reviewing the performance of Phase III of the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" programme in a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed and District Assistant Director
Local Government were present on this occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner said that in the union councils of rural areas, sanitation works should be carried out properly to improve cleanliness.
He said that all the matters related to the collection of sanitation fees should be completed on time. Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed said that under Phase III of the Ab Gao Chamkenge program, sanitation work is being done in 734 villages of 85 rural union councils.
He said that from January 1 to January 22, more than 116,000 activities were done. In this regard, sanitation fees of more than Rs 4 million have been collected.
