PHC orders subordinate courts to strictly observe coronavirus SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Friday directed all the subordinate courts to strictly observe corona SOPs in the wake of a spike in corona infection cases across the country.

A notification issued here said that PHC expressed concern over the increasing cases of coronavirus and directed the courts to conduct hearings in cases of urgent or important nature to keep the public gathering at the lowest.

PHC also ordered 50 percent staff at offices and avoided hearing of several cases in the same court besides ensuring wearing of face masks and hand sanitizers.