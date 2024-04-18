PHC seeks reply from EC over allotment of minority seat to JUIF

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Peshawar High Court ( PHC) on Thursday sought reply from Election Commission over allotment of minority seat to JUIf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A two-member comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Arshad Ali directed EC to submit it's reply by May 08.

Earlier the petitioner's lawyer informed the court that both Pakistan Muslim League-N and JUIF have equal seats in KP Assembly but the Election Commission allotted the minority reserved seat to JUIF without a toss.