PHC takes steps for regularisation of lab collection centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started taking steps for regularisation of laboratories' collection centres and improvement of their services

In a consultative meeting held here on Thursday at the PHC office, a draft of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the collection centres was given to the experts and stakeholders for further consultations.

Besides members of the PHC senior management, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Prof Fauzia Ashraf, Dr Ahsan Malik, Dr Natasha Anwar, Dr Umer Chugtai, Dr Aamir Mufti and others discussed the standards and framework at length.

The experts made useful and practical recommendations for improving the MSDS draft.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the meeting about the preparation of the MSDS for the centres. He said the Commission was the first statutory body to develop the MSDS for different types of healthcare establishments, which were being implemented across the province.