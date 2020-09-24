UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Takes Steps For Regularisation Of Lab Collection Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:32 PM

PHC takes steps for regularisation of lab collection centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started taking steps for regularisation of laboratories' collection centres and improvement of their services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started taking steps for regularisation of laboratories' collection centres and improvement of their services.

In a consultative meeting held here on Thursday at the PHC office, a draft of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the collection centres was given to the experts and stakeholders for further consultations.

Besides members of the PHC senior management, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Prof Fauzia Ashraf, Dr Ahsan Malik, Dr Natasha Anwar, Dr Umer Chugtai, Dr Aamir Mufti and others discussed the standards and framework at length.

The experts made useful and practical recommendations for improving the MSDS draft.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the meeting about the preparation of the MSDS for the centres. He said the Commission was the first statutory body to develop the MSDS for different types of healthcare establishments, which were being implemented across the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Mufti

Recent Stories

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

21 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

51 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

1 hour ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

1 hour ago

Anti-dengue campaign underway: Deputy Commissioner ..

21 seconds ago

KP CM formally inaugurates 40-bed THQ hospital Mam ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.