PHC terms video of narcotics recovery mandatory for proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has termed it mandatory for the police, Anti Narcotics Force, Narcotics Control, Customs and Excise and Narcotics Eradication Teams to present a video of narcotics recovery from the accused for legal proceedings.

The directive issued by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in a narcotics recovery case will be implemented from April 15th next.

Justice Ibrahim Khan in his verdict directed the law enforcers to adopt this new method for error-free proceedings from April 15th 2023.

The reason behind filming a video of the narcotics recovery will help save the innocent people from induction in narcotics cases.

The decision said if officials did not have a mobile camera for making a video, than the investigation team will be responsible for providing a camera for filming the video of recovery. The decision also bound the lower courts to adopt the new method of video evidence in cases related to narcotics recovery.