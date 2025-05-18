Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PHDEC distributes bags for mangoes to growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) distributed

mango bags to progressive mango growers here on Sunday.

According to PHDEC sources, putting bags on mangoes is a technique that

protects fruit from fruit fly, physical bruises, pest attacks, and other environmental

factors. It also contributes to enhanced color development, improving the

overall market appeal of the fruit.

The PHDEC has been distributing double layer bags manufactured and

imported from China for the last two mango seasons, it added.

The initiative has brought significant positive impacts to the mango sector.

In this way, growers could be able to produce premium-quality fruit successfully,

resulting in better market prices both domestically and internationally.

Exporters have also benefited, as the mango fruit developed inside the bag

received excellent responses in high-end markets, especially in Japan, US,

China and EU as of its improved cosmetic appeal.

Due to remarkable outcomes of mango bagging, around one million mango

bags were imported and utilized this season directly by mango growers and

exporters.

Further, it is said that it aligns with PHDEC’s objective of piloting and promoting

innovative horticultural practices, creating visibility and encouraging adoption

among stakeholders.

The procurement and utilization of bags at their own indicating the sustainability

and success of this intervention.

The PHDEC remains committed to introducing and promoting such transformative

practices through pilot projects, aiming to uplift Pakistan’s horticulture sector and

strengthen its export potential, sources added.

