4.7 magnitude quake hits Swat and nearby areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Swat and its adjoining areas were hit by a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicenter located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern Pakistan, a private news channel reported.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Swat district, including Mingora and its outskirts. While the quake caused brief panic, no loss of life or property was reported till the filing of this report.

Local authorities confirmed the earthquake but said there was no immediate report of damage.