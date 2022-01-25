Photo Exhibition to be held on Jan 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Spain in Islamabad in collaboration with Lok Virsa would organize photo exhibition 'Colors of Spain and Pakistan' on January 27.

On the occasion of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and Pakistan, The three-day exhibition opening ceremony were likely to be attended by Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran and AS (Europe) Dr.

Muhammad Tariq, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and photographer Hassan Talal Tiwana, said a press release issued here.

Photo exhibition would remain open for public till January 30. COVID-19 protocols would be followed strictly in the premises.