PIA Resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur Flight Operation

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation after providing the same facility in Islamabad as the coronavirus restrictions eased.

"After Islamabad, the PIA has now resumed flights from Lahore to Malaysia. The first flight left Lahore for Kuala Lumpur this morning," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release here.On the occasion, a simple cake-cut ceremony was held at the Lahore Airport and bouquets were presented to the passengers.

The PIA, the spokesman said, was already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the national flag carrier was gradually increasing the number of its domestic and international flights on special instructions of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister said the PIA was increasing the number of flights to different tourist destinations aimed at facilitating passengers during summer vacations.

"Now, the PIA is providing direct access to tourist destinations at home and abroad from Lahore," Saad Rafique said.

He said flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu were also being operated and "now flights to Baku and Kuala Lumpur have also been arranged."The minister said the purpose of these flights was to provide direct and comfortable travel facilities to the people through their national airlines.

More Stories From Pakistan

