Open Menu

PIA's First Haj Flight From Sialkot Departs For Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PIA's first Haj flight from Sialkot departs for Saudi Arabia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The 1st Hajj flight (PK-717) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with

301 intending pilgrims on board left for holy land Saudi Arabia from Sialkot

International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Minister Zeeshan Rafique

saw off the intending pilgrims at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Member Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Rana Abdul Sattar, Rana Arif Harnah,

Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Chairman Sialkot International

Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Saeed Barlas, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani,

Director Hajj Operation Central Punjab Muhammad Rizwan, In-charge Hajj

Operations Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah and ASF officers were also

present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique congratulated

the intending pilgrims, and said that happiness of Hajj-e-Baitullah was the

reward of Allah Almighty.

He said that pilgrims were representatives of Muslims from allover the world,

members should pay Hajj humbly, obey Saudi laws and observe discipline.

Zeeshan Rafique said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad

Shahbaz Sharif, the government had made the best arrangements for accommodation,

transportation and medical services for the intending pilgrims.

In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah said that all

necessary arrangements had been finalized for Hajj flights operation from

the SIAL.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and AirSial would transport

3450 male and female intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by 12 direct Hajj

flights from Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

The In-Charge Hajj Operations said that due to construction of runway at SIAL,

3 flights carrying 605 pilgrims had already departed from Lahore to Saudi Arabia.

He said that the Hajj operation would continue till June 8.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister World Hajj Punjab Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Sialkot June Sunday Muslim All From Government Best PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

15 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

15 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

15 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

15 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

15 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

15 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

15 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

15 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

15 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan