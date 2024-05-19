PIA's First Haj Flight From Sialkot Departs For Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The 1st Hajj flight (PK-717) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with
301 intending pilgrims on board left for holy land Saudi Arabia from Sialkot
International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Sunday.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Minister Zeeshan Rafique
saw off the intending pilgrims at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).
Member Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Rana Abdul Sattar, Rana Arif Harnah,
Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Chairman Sialkot International
Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Saeed Barlas, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani,
Director Hajj Operation Central Punjab Muhammad Rizwan, In-charge Hajj
Operations Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah and ASF officers were also
present on the occasion.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique congratulated
the intending pilgrims, and said that happiness of Hajj-e-Baitullah was the
reward of Allah Almighty.
He said that pilgrims were representatives of Muslims from allover the world,
members should pay Hajj humbly, obey Saudi laws and observe discipline.
Zeeshan Rafique said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad
Shahbaz Sharif, the government had made the best arrangements for accommodation,
transportation and medical services for the intending pilgrims.
In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah said that all
necessary arrangements had been finalized for Hajj flights operation from
the SIAL.
He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and AirSial would transport
3450 male and female intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by 12 direct Hajj
flights from Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).
The In-Charge Hajj Operations said that due to construction of runway at SIAL,
3 flights carrying 605 pilgrims had already departed from Lahore to Saudi Arabia.
