Open Menu

Pickpocket Arrested In Wah With Booty

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Pickpocket arrested in Wah with booty

The Wah Saddar Police on Friday arrested a pickpocket who used to steal money and mobile phones from citizens in local transport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday arrested a pickpocket who used to steal money and mobile phones from citizens in local transport.

On the citizens’ complaints, the police used all means, including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The stolen amount of Rs 110,000 was also recovered from the accused, he added.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali directed the Wah Saddar Police to arrest his accomplices also.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

8 minutes ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

1 hour ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

2 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

13 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

15 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan