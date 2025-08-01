Pickpocket arrested in Wah with booty

The Wah Saddar Police on Friday arrested a pickpocket who used to steal money and mobile phones from citizens in local transport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday arrested a pickpocket who used to steal money and mobile phones from citizens in local transport.

On the citizens’ complaints, the police used all means, including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The stolen amount of Rs 110,000 was also recovered from the accused, he added.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali directed the Wah Saddar Police to arrest his accomplices also.