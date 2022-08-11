Pictorial exhibition depicting independence movement held at arts council

Punjab Council of Arts (PCA) Multan on Thursday organized a pictorial exhibition titled 'Roshni Ka Safar' based on Freedom Movement to set the tone for the upcoming Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of Arts (PCA) Multan on Thursday organized a pictorial exhibition titled 'Roshni Ka Safar' based on Freedom Movement to set the tone for the upcoming Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Rizwan Nazir inaugurated the exhibition at the arts council.

Addressing the opening ceremony, ADC(G) said that government departments were vehemently participating in Diamond Jubilee of independence day celebrations throughout the district.

The pictorial exhibition depicted the journey of struggle and political efforts carried out to get rid of British Regime, he said, adding that it also highlighted the sacrifices of common masses and largest migration of human history.

Multan Arts Council also organized a painting competition for youth in connection with the celebrations. Nihal Yashal bagged first position while Iqra Mohsin and Muhammad Ahmad secured 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Arts council director Saleem Qaisar said that arts councils organize various events for the people throughout Pakistan. He said independence day celebrations also provided the opportunity to dig out new talent in respective fields.

Assistant Director Zahid said that a calligraphy competition was also scheduled today while a national songs competition and crafts exhibition would be held on August 13.

A musical show would be held on August 14 in which prominent folk singers of the region will perform, he said.