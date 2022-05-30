UrduPoint.com

PIDE-RASTA To Hold Two-day Conference On Policy Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PIDE-RASTA to hold two-day conference on policy issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Second PIDE-RASTA conference is scheduled to be held here on June 2 and 3 to deliberate on the current and emerging policy-related issues.

The moot, organized under Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA), was also aimed at connecting different researchers and experts by providing them a platform, said a press statement issued by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

As many as twelve research papers completed under the second round of the RASTA CGP and five DDR projects will be presented at the conference.

Among others, the conference is scheduled to be attended by representatives of ministries, departments and sector specialists from international and national organizations.

More Stories From Pakistan

