PIMS Employees Hold Protest Against MTI Act

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:42 PM

The doctors and para medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday staged a protest against Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The doctors and para medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday staged a protest against Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) act.

The protest was arranged on a call of All Employees PIMS Restorations Movement, which also arranged a sit-in in front of National Press Club to raise their voice against the proposed transformation of the PIMS into a medical teaching institution.

Addressing the protesters, leaders of PIMS Restoration Movement said that the protest call was a joint decision of all hospital staff as the ministry has announced implementing the MTI on hospitals including PIMS and Federal Polyclinic hospitals.

Dr Asfandyar Khan said that it was decided by professors, consultants, medical officers, nurses, paramedics, and gazetted and non-gazetted staff to hold a protest against the proposed PIMS Reforms Act, 2019, and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

He said that the PIMS staff fully rejected the privatization of PIMS in the name of reforms. He said that the ministry had promised that the hospital will remain in Schedule-III and that the proposed legislation will be made only with the consent of the hospital employees.

He said that the doctors and other staff have decided to continue their protest in favour of their demands. He asked the ministry concerned to implement its pledges including increase in salary packages for doctors.

He added despite assurance they didn't fulfil their promise and decided to implement on their decision regarding MTI act. He said that all PIMS staff are united and decided to continue this protest till their demands are accepted by the quarters concerned.

