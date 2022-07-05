Pindi Board announces Matriculation, Intermediate exams by July 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISERWP) on Tuesday announced that as per the notification of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC), the annual Intermediate (Part One) and Practical Matriculation examinations would be held on July 16.

According to details, the examinations to be held on Saturday and Monday, July 16 and July 18 respectively have been postponed due to Eid-ul-Adha and by-elections.

History of Muslim India, History of Pakistan, History of Modern World, History of Culture and Evening Geography, Elementary Anatomy and Microtechnics and Basic Medical Sciences would now be held on Friday 29th July as per the new schedule.

The examinations of business Mathematics and Evening Philosophy would now be on Wednesday, July 27, according to the new schedule, English exam would now be scheduled for July 28, whereas the annual practical matriculation exam which would be on Friday, July 8, with Practicals in Chemistry (All Groups) now on Tuesday, July 19, according to the new date, on Saturday, July 16 in Chemistry (All Groups).

The practicals will now be on Wednesday, July 20 according to the new date and the practicals with the subject chemistry (all groups) on Monday, July 18 will be on Thursday, July 21 according to the new date, the Board spokesperson said.

"The students in case of any difficulty, are advised that the Controller of Examinations can be contacted on 051-5450917-0515450918 or visit the Board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk", he said.