UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pink Residency Reference Adjourned Till June 21

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pink Residency reference adjourned till June 21

The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others till June 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others till June 21.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.

The court adjourned the case without further proceedings till June 24, due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the corruption reference against former Oil and Gas Regulation Authority Chairman Toqeer Sadiq pertaining to embezzlement in funds. The court recorded the statements of two prosecution witness Altaf Hussain and Ijaz Ahmed.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Altaf Hussain Oil June Gas From Court

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

36 minutes ago

NAB court awards 10-year jail to food inspector, R ..

29 seconds ago

Huske off to flying start in first Olympic swimmin ..

31 seconds ago

Sarkozy denies illegal campaign financing at secon ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.