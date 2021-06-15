Pink Residency reference adjourned till June 21

The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others till June 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad Tuesday adjourned the Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others till June 21.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.

The court adjourned the case without further proceedings till June 24, due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the corruption reference against former Oil and Gas Regulation Authority Chairman Toqeer Sadiq pertaining to embezzlement in funds. The court recorded the statements of two prosecution witness Altaf Hussain and Ijaz Ahmed.