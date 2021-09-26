(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Two-day celebrations of 12th Urs of Allama Pir Naseeruddin Naseer concluded in Golra Sharif on Sunday amidst strict security arrangements.

Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad participated in the Urs. Stringent security arrangements were taken on the occasion to provide security to devotees.

Walk through gates had been installed to frisk the devotees. Besides police, FC personnel had been deployed to provide security to devotees.

Mahfil-e-Samaa and special prayers were offered. The scholars highlighted the religious and literary services of Pir Syed Naseeruddin Naseer Gilani.

At the end of Urs, Pir Syed Nizamuddin Jami Gilani, the custodian of shrine of Ghousia Mahria Golra, offered special prayers for the Muslims living all over the world including Pakistan.