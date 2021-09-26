UrduPoint.com

Pir Naseer's Urs Celebrations Concluded In Golra Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pir Naseer's Urs celebrations concluded in Golra Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Two-day celebrations of 12th Urs of Allama Pir Naseeruddin Naseer concluded in Golra Sharif on Sunday amidst strict security arrangements.

Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad participated in the Urs. Stringent security arrangements were taken on the occasion to provide security to devotees.

Walk through gates had been installed to frisk the devotees. Besides police, FC personnel had been deployed to provide security to devotees.

Mahfil-e-Samaa and special prayers were offered. The scholars highlighted the religious and literary services of Pir Syed Naseeruddin Naseer Gilani.

At the end of Urs, Pir Syed Nizamuddin Jami Gilani, the custodian of shrine of Ghousia Mahria Golra, offered special prayers for the Muslims living all over the world including Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Sunday Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.