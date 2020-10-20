UrduPoint.com
PM Arrives In Lahore For One-day Official Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:38 PM

PM arrives in Lahore for one-day official visit

Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Shahzad Akbar and others are also with him during his one-day visit to Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for one-day official visit on Tuesday.

The sources said PM Imran Khan would meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed important matters with him.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Farza, Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Anwar Ali Haider also accompanied the PM during his official visit to Lahore.

The Punjab CM would apprise him about Hafeez Centre, cause of fire and damage there, and that what steps were taken by Punjab government to help the traders.

Earlier today, the PM had ordered strict action against hoarders in order to control rising inflation in the country.

According to details, a meeting on inflation-control was held under the presidency of Prime Minister in Islamabad in which Imran Khan ordered authorities to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

PM said that situation would improve remarkably if government is able to control hoarding. Imran Khan has tasked Tiger Force to discourage hoarding and in this regard a pilot project would be launched in Islamabad where about 9,000 shops will be monitored.

The Tiger Force would get assistance from Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners of the districts.

Duty of Tiger Force volunteers would be to indicate shops that had not displayed rate lists or overcharged customers.

On identification of Tiger Force, district administration would take necessary action that includes imposition of heavy fines.

