PM directs provinces to finalize cadastral mapping data within two months

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the provinces to finalize with Survey of Pakistan the verification of cadastral mapping data within two months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the provincial governments to complete the legislative process against illegal encroachments on public land at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed for an effective follow-up of pending cases against encroachments by provincial governments and the Islamabad Capital Territory. He emphasized on carrying out plantations on the land vacated from illegal encroachment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the objective at the establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority was to check moral evils in light of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wasslam.

The PM stressed the need to spread teachings of the Holy Prophet Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wasslam among children and the youth.

The procedure for consultation with Ulema and the steps by the proposed authority at the international level were discussed during the meeting.

The role of advisory council and measures to create awareness among the students of schools and colleges about the life of the Holy Prophet Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wasslam were also discussed.

It was briefed that children and youth will be encouraged, through quality broadcast material, to follow the life of the Holy Prophet Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wasslam.

It was said that the broadcast material focused on moral aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wasslam will help eliminate social evils.