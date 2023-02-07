PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister has taken the decision on the recommendation of the ministerial committee constituted by him for preliminary examination of the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately restore Wikipedia services in the country.

The Prime Minister took the decision on the recommendation of the ministerial committee constituted by him for preliminary examination of the matter.

The committee concluded in its meeting that Wikipedia is a useful website which supports dissemination of knowledge and information for general public, students and the academia.

The committee recommended that for restricting access to some sacrilegious matter on Wikipedia, it is not suitable to block the site in its entirety.

The Prime Minister also constituted a five-member cabinet committee to present a report with recommendations within a week regarding the blocking of objectionable content on Wikipedia for consideration by the Federal cabinet.