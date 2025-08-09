PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Balochistan CM Bugti highlights severe challenges facing region, citing power instability and suspension of electricity supply from Iran as key reasons behind operational difficulties of desalination plant

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed authorities to urgently resolve the ongoing water and electricity issues in Gwadar.

Chairing a high-level meeting focused on Gwadar’s water crisis, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for immediate and coordinated action. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti participated in the meeting via video link.

During the briefing, Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the severe challenges facing the region, citing power instability and suspension of electricity supply from Iran as key reasons behind the operational difficulties of the desalination plant. He further pointed out that poor planning in the Khuzdar-Gwadar national grid line project has resulted in unstable voltage levels, calling for a comprehensive review and necessary reforms to the grid infrastructure.

In response, Prime Minister Sharif instructed the Federal Minister for Power, members of the Planning Commission, and relevant secretaries to visit Gwadar on August 15. He stressed that, in consultation with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, uninterrupted water supply to Gwadar residents must be ensured.

Chief Minister Bugti assured the meeting that the provincial government is working on a sustainable, long-term solution to Gwadar’s water crisis and reiterated the need for reassessment and improvement of the Khuzdar-Gwadar grid line to support this goal.