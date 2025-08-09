Trinasolar to launch efficient, climate-Resilient solar modules in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) Trinasolar Prepares to Launch Ultra-High-Efficiency Vertex N Modules in Pakistan Amid Rising Climate Challenges

As Pakistan faces increasingly extreme weather conditions and a rising demand for energy resilience, Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is set to introduce its next-generation Vertex N series modules powered by i-TOPCon Ultra technology to the local market—bringing one of the most powerful and durable solar technologies in the world to Pakistan’s rooftop and utility-scale solar projects.

The move comes at a time when Pakistan’s solar sector is seeing a surge in demand from industrial and utility-scale users, driven by rising grid electricity costs and growing environmental concerns. The new Vertex N Ultra modules, equipped with Trinasolar’s latest i-TOPCon Ultra technology, promise higher power output of up to 40W, superior efficiency by up to 1%, and stronger durability under harsh climate conditions. These features could address longstanding technical and economic challenges faced by developers in Pakistan. With distribution partners engaged, Trinasolar is laying the groundwork for broader market adoption across Pakistan’s high-irradiation regions. The two variants launching are Vertex N NEG19RC.20 – for Commercial & Industrial use generating up to 670W power and 24.8% efficiency and Vertex N NEG21C.20 for utility-scale use generating up to 760W power and 24.5% efficiency.

Pakistan's solar market is rapidly evolving. Industrial zones, textile clusters, and large-scale developers are under increasing pressure to meet rising electricity demand while containing costs. Yet the country’s energy transition faces unique hurdles: frequent hailstorms, soaring summer temperatures, heavy dust exposure, and unpredictable monsoon flooding.

These very conditions were witnessed in the recent hailstorms, rain and strong winds in Punjab and KP, which caused substantial damage to conventional solar panels across rooftops and farms.

Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules are rigorously tested and were recognized as an “Overall High Achiever” in the 2024 PV Module Index Report by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) to withstand such environmental extremes.

Their international certifications include:

Resistance to thermal cycling and extreme heat (ideal for >45°C conditions)

Protection against dust and sand abrasion

High performance under salt mist and humidity, suitable for coastal and desert zones

Wind load simulations mimicking dust storms and local gusts

Its Vertex N Shield modules excelled in HDT, which exposes modules to 55-mm diameter freezer iceball impacts, followed by 50 thermal cycles and hot-spot endurance testing.

These features enable long-term stability and output, reducing maintenance and operational costs over a 25–30 year project lifespan—a critical need in regions where infrastructure resilience is becoming non-negotiable.

i-TOPCon Ultra modules are engineered to deliver maximum output with minimal installation footprint. Thanks to innovations like double-sided full passivation, ultra-thin busbar design, low optical loss layers, combined with market-leading technology like n-type and 210mm. Developers can now achieve more energy per square meter and higher string power. This means fewer panels, less land use, and lower structure and balance-of-system (BOS) costs. By generating more energy per panel and occupying less land per watt, the modules are expected to lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for large solar projects—a critical factor in Pakistan’s capital-sensitive energy landscape.

This efficiency not only makes projects more financially viable but also accelerates the return on investment (ROI) for industrial, agricultural, and utility-scale users.

The introduction of Vertex N modules with i-TOPCon Ultra technology could mark a significant step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to transition to high-performance, climate-resilient solar infrastructure. The company aims to launch these modules in time for the Solar Pakistan event from 15 August to 17 August in Karachi where they can be revealed to customers and industrialists.