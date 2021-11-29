PM Imran Khan briefed about Saudi financial assistance, oil facility on deferred payments

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin called on him here Monday and briefed him about the financial assistance from Saudi Arabia as well as the oil facility on deferred payment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin called on him here Monday and briefed him about the financial assistance from Saudi Arabia as well as the oil facility on deferred payments.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on revenue receipts.

During the meeting, matters relating to the dividends paid by the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) also came under discussion.