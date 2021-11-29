UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Briefed About Saudi Financial Assistance, Oil Facility On Deferred Payments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

PM Imran Khan briefed about Saudi financial assistance, oil facility on deferred payments

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin called on him here Monday and briefed him about the financial assistance from Saudi Arabia as well as the oil facility on deferred payment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin called on him here Monday and briefed him about the financial assistance from Saudi Arabia as well as the oil facility on deferred payments.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on revenue receipts.

During the meeting, matters relating to the dividends paid by the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Oil Progress Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

1 minute ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.