UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Urges Nation To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) In Befitting Manner

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in befitting manner

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

In a special message on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awal, he said, "As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world. This is a month of blessings." Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rahmatul lil Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, he added.

He said, "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a great leader in the history of the world.

The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and do not spread hate.""So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal," he said adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

"My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations," the PM said and asked the whole nation, media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Media All

Recent Stories

Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian ro ..

Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian robbery

36 seconds ago
 Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID ..

Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots

38 seconds ago
 Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another ..

Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another cotton heap of Rs five mln sav ..

42 seconds ago
 S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, histor ..

S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists, tourists ..

5 minutes ago
 Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial ..

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial activities

5 minutes ago
 Girl commits suicide in sargodha

Girl commits suicide in sargodha

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.