ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday prayed for the speedy recovery of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"My prayers and good wishes go to my friend Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

The former Malaysian prime minister is in stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, according to his daughter.

The 96-year-old has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for the past two days, Marina Mahathir said.