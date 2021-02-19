(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday said that core objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan was uplift of the poor and neglected segments of society and the government had to take difficult decisions to facilitate them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday said that core objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan was uplift of the poor and neglected segments of society and the government had to take difficult decisions to facilitate them.

Talking to media after condoling with MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer over the demise of his sister at Jaranwala, he said, "When the PTI government came into power the national economy was almost battered hence we have to extend full support to industrial sector in order to revive our economy." He said, "Time has proved that our decisions were in time and positive and due to these decisions economy has been put on upward trajectory." He said that corona was a global crisis which was detrimental to fragile economies like Pakistan. "However, our policies yielded positive results and now we are making steady progress," he added.

He said, "Coronavirus badly hit the poor segment and we successfully transferred cash as relief to the 15 million people including women during the lockdown." This facility would continue to 7 million poor people of the country, he said and added that the government also provided much needed relief to poor segments in electricity, gas in addition to other subsidies.

He claimed the government was on the right path and the masses who had tagged high hopes with Prime Minister Imran Khan, would enjoy the fruits of the sustained progress and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan and IMF had a close relationship.

The present government inherited weakest economy in the history of Pakistan which had necessitated getting the IMF support for economic recovery, he said and added that process of economic recovery had been started and would prove to the world that Pakistan was a disciplined nation and "We could also maintain financial discipline in our institutions." He said that when IMF board passed remarks about the economic recovery of Pakistan this message went to other global financial institutions also.

Commenting on recent Senate elections, he said, "It is part of democracy but we must make election free, fair and impartial without use of money and influence."Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present on the occasion.