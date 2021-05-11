UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia Visit To Warm Relations: Senior Minister

Tue 11th May 2021

PM Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit to warm relations: Senior Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia had been successful in all respects which would undoubtedly warm the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said that keeping in view the warm reception for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Kingdom, it can be claimed that the visit would be a milestone between both countries.

In a statement, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the visit on one hand renewed Pakistan's friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan confidently made positive progress on bilateral issues.

He said in this visit, Imran Khan had also played an important role for resolving problems faced by the Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said the visit of Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia would helpto give a positive turn to the historical and long standing relations between the two countries whichwould also have a positive impact on the economy of Pakistan.

