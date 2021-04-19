PM is likely to address the nation today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation to take into confidence on the prevailing law and order situation in the country, a local tv reports.

The Reports say he PM Khan has taken this decision after Central Ruet Hilal Committee former chairman Mufti Muneeb announced countrywide strike over violent clashes between workers of the proscribed TLP and law enforcement agencies the other day.

Associations of traders and public transporters have also announced their support for the strike call.