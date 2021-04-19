UrduPoint.com
PM Is Likely To Address The Nation Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

PM is likely to address the nation today

A local TV reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan will apprise the entire nation on the current situation in a televised address.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation to take into confidence on the prevailing law and order situation in the country, a local tv reports.

The Prime Minister will apprise the nation on the current situation in a televised address.

The Reports say he PM Khan has taken this decision after Central Ruet Hilal Committee former chairman Mufti Muneeb announced countrywide strike over violent clashes between workers of the proscribed TLP and law enforcement agencies the other day.

Associations of traders and public transporters have also announced their support for the strike call.

More Stories From Pakistan

