PM Khan Arrives In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:23 PM

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

Prime Minister will inaugurate 1320 MW power Plant in Hub and will also be briefed about other projects funded by the federal govt.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit to the metropolitan city who will get briefing about ongoing projects in the city funded by the federal government.

According to theh reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also meet different political representatives from Sindh includng the leadersr of National Assembly, Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliancec in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and former finance minister Asad Umar accompanying the Prime Minister.

A delegation of urban transport company will also call on the PM to discuss transport issues of Karachi. During his visit to Karachi, Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate 1320 megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub. Hgh security arrangments have been made for the visit of PM Khan in Karachi.

Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 1320 megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub

