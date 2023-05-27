UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Active Participation Of People On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:05 PM

PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says living nations uphold the honour and dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men and women can live peacefully.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation has together set a redline that the attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable.

In a tweet today, he thanked the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. It was a collective outpouring of gratitude for our Shuhada and ghazis by the whole nation.

The Prime Minister said living nations uphold the honour and dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men and women can live peacefully.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said providing equal development opportunities and dignified employment to the youth is the top priority of government.

He was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima in Lahore today.

The Prime Minister said sports activities are also being organized along with the provision of facilities of international standard in the realm of education and skills.

Alluding to the recent inauguration of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the Prime Minister said it was heartening to see the youth participating in positive activities.

Shehbaz Sharif said our aim is to protect the youth from the effects of negative propaganda by providing them opportunities to use their energies in positive activities.

The Special Assisant apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of the Youth Program.

