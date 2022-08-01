PM Leaves For Balochistan To Visit Flood Affected Areas: Marriyum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for Khushnoob, Qila Saifullah district to visit a camp set up for the flood-affected people of the area.
He is also scheduled to visit Chaman and meet flood victims, she said in a tweet.
Earlier, in another tweet, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Balochistan is aimed to review the relief operations in the flood-affected areas and meet with the flood victims.