PM leaves for Gwadar to oversee development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left here for a day-lond visit to Gwadar to oversee the development of the port city.

He was accompanied by Federal Ministers Maulana Asad Mahmood, Syed Naveed Qamar, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Ahsan Iqbal, Agha Hassan Baloch, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State Dr. Musaddiq Malik, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain.

This is the second visit of PM Sharif to Gwadar in a short span of one month.

The prime minister will meet local fishermen in Gwadar, the PM Office said.

He will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for construction of a medical facility of international standards.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in Gwadar including the Gwadar International Airport, power projects and infrastructure development.

He will also be briefed on the law and order situation.