PM Makes Two More Appointments In His Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:45 PM

PM makes two more appointments in his team

Rana Mashood Ahmed has been appointed as Coordinator for youth affairs while Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed for health services.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday designated Rana Mashhood as the coordinator for the youth program and Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed as the coordinator for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, effective immediately.

The appointments were announced through separate circulars issued by the Cabinet Division.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan will serve as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on the Youth Programme in an honorary capacity, with the Prime Minister urging full cooperation from relevant stakeholders in fulfilling his responsibilities.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Member National Assembly (MNA), will also serve in an honorary capacity, with the circular emphasizing the importance of supporting him in his official duties.

