PM meets Shujaat, discuss political, economic situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here and inquired about his well-being.

The prime minister presented a bouquet to Chaudhry Shujaat.

The Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were present during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed the political situation and the prime minister informed them about the efforts underway to restore the economy and give relief to the people.

Chaudhry Shujaat appreciated the sincere efforts of the prime minister to take the people and country out of the problems.

They agreed to further improve and strengthen mutual cooperation and work together.

They agreed that political stability and close cooperation were necessary to resolve issues facing the country.