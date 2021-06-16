UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, MPs Discuss Progress Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:02 PM

PM, MPs discuss progress of development projects

Members of the Parliament (MPs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to their constituencies as well as the progress of ongoing development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the Parliament (MPs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to their Constituencies as well as the progress of ongoing development projects.

Those, who called on the prime minister, included Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Asim Nazir, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Ramesh Kumar and Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, and ex-MNA Ejaz Chaudhry.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Progress

Recent Stories

Arab Information Ministers Council re-selects Duba ..

6 minutes ago

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan calls on ..

4 minutes ago

China to launch Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship on Ju ..

4 minutes ago

'Time on no one's side' in Iran nuclear talks: Fra ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt presented balance, welfare oriented bu ..

4 minutes ago

Biden, Putin Hold Only One Expanded Bilateral Meet ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.