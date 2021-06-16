PM, MPs discuss progress of development projects

Members of the Parliament (MPs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to their constituencies as well as the progress of ongoing development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of the Parliament (MPs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to their Constituencies as well as the progress of ongoing development projects.

Those, who called on the prime minister, included Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Asim Nazir, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Ramesh Kumar and Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, and ex-MNA Ejaz Chaudhry.

\932