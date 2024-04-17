Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Significance Of Pak-Turkmenistan Longstanding, Historic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the significance of longstanding, historic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the significance of longstanding, historic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He also underlined that there was a need to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of trade, energy and connectivity.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minster House, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, cooperation on regional initiatives was also highlighted. In this regard, the prime minister stressed that high level exchanges between the two countries needed to be enhanced.

The importance of regular meetings of the bilateral institutional mechanisms was also impressed upon by the prime minister.

The ambassador conveyed the felicitations of the Turkmen leadership to the prime minster on his re-election.

The prime minister thanked Turkmen President Serdar Berdimohamedov as well as National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimohamedov for their congratulatory messages.

He fondly recalled his meetings with them and said he looked forward to continuing the exchanges in the future.

The Turkmen ambassador briefed the prime minister on various ongoing bilateral activities.

The ambassador, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government departments in the discharge of his functions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Turkmenistan Media From Government

Recent Stories

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tas ..

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum

4 minutes ago
 Women development imperative for sustainable econo ..

Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

4 minutes ago
 Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Rus ..

Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Russia-friendly PM

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations o ..

Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations on Thursday

21 minutes ago
 Two robbers gang busted

Two robbers gang busted

4 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragment ..

Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan

4 minutes ago
Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding ..

Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers

4 minutes ago
 Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

4 minutes ago
 Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

4 minutes ago
 Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of el ..

Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct

42 minutes ago
 Response received by PM at int'l level - a new mil ..

Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..

47 minutes ago
 Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Atto ..

Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Attock

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan