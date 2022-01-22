UrduPoint.com

PM Receives Briefing From Heads Of Secret Agencies On Security Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Heads of secret agencies including the Director-General Intelligence Bureau (DG-IB) and the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) attended the sessions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan received a briefing on the security situation of the country from heads of secret agencies in a key session, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important session to review the security situation after a powerful bomb blast hit Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday afternoon.

The report said that heads of secret agencies including the Director-General Intelligence Bureau (DG-IB) and the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) attended the sessions. It said that the heads gave a detailed briefing on the security situation.

On other hand, the law enforcement agencies said that they identified suspects involved in Anarkali blast by using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches.

The reports said that progress was made in the Lahore blast after investigators prepared sketches of the suspects through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.

The police officers said that the terrorist who put bag there on the spot was in contact with his handler, pointing out that the terrorists were identified using CCTV footage.

Two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen meeting him a while later. “All three of them were wearing shalwar and kameez,” they said.

The footage of a terrorist and two handlers has been sent to NADRA for their identification, they added.

