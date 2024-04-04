Open Menu

PM Seeks Comprehensive Plan For Increase In Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that a comprehensive plan for increase in revenue should be prepared without putting burden on the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024)

While chairing a high level meeting on Ministry of Finance, he said in the next five years the tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be taken to 15 percent.

He said the Federal government would strengthen the provinces and would hand over all the relevant ministries and departments to the provinces, under the 18th amendment, adding expenditure would be reduced to decrease the fiscal deficit.

He directed to speed up the process of reforms and privatization of the state owned institutions especially those which were running in losses.

He said public private partnership should be initiated with private operators to improve the services at all the large airports of the country.

The prime minister said the government was fully focused on gradually decreasing the public debt, pension and subsidy reforms and privatization of the state owned entities.

He said the conclusion of the standby programme with the International Monetary Fund was a positive development, adding the government would make full effort for the next programme with the IMF.

He said a detailed plan should also be presented for decrease in external debt.

The services of international experts should be hired for achieving economic progress, he added.

The meeting was briefed about revenue, taxes, fiscal deficit, foreign exchange reserves, remittances and current account.

The participants of the meeting were also informed about the progress on the implementation on issues of revenue, subsidies, power sector reforms and on the instructions of the prime minister to reduce government expenditure.

Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musadiq Malik, Ahsan Iqbal, Deputy

Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator of Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal and relevant officers attended the meeting.

