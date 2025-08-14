PM Shehbaz Hoists National Flag To Mark 78th Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hoisted the national flag to mark the celebration of the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument - an iconic structure representing the national unity and strength of the Pakistani people.
The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal ministers and dozens of students.
As the prime minister arrived at the venue, the children attired in national cultural dresses, presented him bouquets.
Prime Minister Shehbaz, who wore black sherwani over white shalwar and kameez, hoisted the national flag as the crowd stood in respect.
The ceremony also marked the playing of the national anthem and national songs.
Later, the prime minister laid a wreath at the monument, offering prayers for Pakistan’s development, progress, and prosperity.
The Independence Day was dawned with the booming of 31-gun salutes in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals.
