UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Directs Wheat Procurement By Provinces To Be Done By June 1

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs wheat procurement by provinces to be done by June 1

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his displeasure over the delay in procurement of wheat by the provinces stressed completion of the process by June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his displeasure over the delay in procurement of wheat by the provinces stressed completion of the process by June 1.

He directed the Minister for food Security and Research to set up an urgent committee for transparent distribution of imported wheat in the provinces.

The prime minister said the people could not be made to suffer and the Federal government would provide flour at a lower price.

He said such a delaying approach could not be tolerated and vowed that the federal government would extend all possible assistance to provinces.

He said beyond politics, the federal government would do everything possible to help the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Sharif said serving the poor was the responsibility of the government.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Price June All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

53 seconds ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

55 seconds ago
 Seven Iraqi Provinces Suspend Work of State Instit ..

Seven Iraqi Provinces Suspend Work of State Institutions Due to Sandstorm - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security to Imr ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security to Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 District Admn organizes heatstroke awareness camps ..

District Admn organizes heatstroke awareness camps in city

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.