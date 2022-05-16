PM Shehbaz Sharif directs wheat procurement by provinces to be done by June 1

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his displeasure over the delay in procurement of wheat by the provinces stressed completion of the process by June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his displeasure over the delay in procurement of wheat by the provinces stressed completion of the process by June 1.

He directed the Minister for food Security and Research to set up an urgent committee for transparent distribution of imported wheat in the provinces.

The prime minister said the people could not be made to suffer and the Federal government would provide flour at a lower price.

He said such a delaying approach could not be tolerated and vowed that the federal government would extend all possible assistance to provinces.

He said beyond politics, the federal government would do everything possible to help the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Sharif said serving the poor was the responsibility of the government.