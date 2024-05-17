PM Shehbaz Urges PML-N's Role For AJK Progress, Public Relief
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 10:40 AM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharf on Friday urged the AJK chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-N to play its role in the progress and prosperity of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and strive for maximum public relief.
The prime minister, talking to a delegation of PML-N AJK chapter led by President Shah Ghulam Qadir, assured that as the hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat in unison, he couldn't leave them in the lurch.
The delegation members thanked the prime minister for the immediate resolution of the recently developed situation in the AJK, and lauded the steps taken by his government for economic revival and attracting foreign investment.
He told the party members that Pakistan was playing its role in highlighting the Kashmir cause globally and reiterated the resolve for continued moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.
Discussing the PML-N affairs, the prime minister instructed the delegation to further activate the party in the AJK by enhancing public coordination.
